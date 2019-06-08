Sports
The Latest: Rain suspends Djokovic-Thiem French semifinal
The Latest on the French Open (all times local):
2:25 p.m.
The semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem is being suspended by rain during the fifth set.
Thiem leads 4-1 in the fifth.
The match had already been suspended early in the third set due to rain on Friday, before resuming on Saturday.
___
9 a.m.
Novak Djokovic's 26-match Grand Slam winning streak is on the line when he and Dominic Thiem resume their rain-suspended French Open semifinal.
They are slated to open Saturday's schedule in Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros.
Thiem was ahead 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 when play was halted Friday night. The winner will face 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.
After Djokovic-Thiem concludes, No. 8 seed Ash Barty of Australia will face unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women's championship.
It is the first Grand Slam final for either player.
