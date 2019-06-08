Bericoto hits grand slam, leads DSL Giants over DSL Mariners

, (AP) -- Victor Bericoto hit a grand slam in the ninth inning, leading the DSL Giants to a 20-11 win over the DSL Mariners on Saturday.

The grand slam by Bericoto scored Yohan Polanco, Luis Matos, and Alexander Suarez and was the game's last scoring play.

Jorge Garcia (1-0) got the win in relief while Eliezer Mejia (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Giants had a pair of season bests in its victory, drawing eight walks and hitting six doubles.

In the losing effort, DSL Mariners got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Arturo Guerrero singled twice, scoring two runs. The DSL Mariners also recorded a season-high 14 base hits.