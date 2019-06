, (AP) -- Angel Martinez had two hits and two RBI as the DSL Indians topped the DSL Rays2 7-4 on Saturday.

With the game tied 1-1, the DSL Indians took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Jesus Lara scored when a runner was caught stealing.

Heylin Taveras (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Rays2 starter Antonio Jimenez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.