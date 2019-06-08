Reyes, Peterson lift Toledo over Indianapolis 8-2

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Victor Reyes and Dustin Peterson each homered and drove in two runs as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Indianapolis Indians 8-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Up 2-0 in the fourth, Toledo extended its lead when Bobby Wilson hit a three-run home run.

Toledo right-hander Drew VerHagen (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Yefry Ramirez (1-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Pablo Reyes had a pair of hits for the Indians.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mud Hens swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-2 in eight innings. Despite the loss, Indianapolis is 6-3 against Toledo this season.