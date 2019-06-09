Spanberger’s double leads New Hampshire to 2-0 win over Richmond

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Chad Spanberger hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 2-0 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday.

The double by Spanberger scored Vinny Capra and Forrest Wall and provided all the offense for New Hampshire.

Willy Ortiz (2-3) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while Richmond starter Brandon Beachy (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Flying Squirrels were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Fisher Cats' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.