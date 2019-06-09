Ortiz, Outman lift Great Lakes over South Bend 10-0

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- James Outman hit a three-run home run and had two hits, and Robinson Ortiz allowed just one hit over five innings as the Great Lakes Loons topped the South Bend Cubs 10-0 on Sunday.

Ortiz (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked three.

Great Lakes started the scoring in the first inning when Dillon Paulson and Niko Hulsizer hit sacrifice flies.

Great Lakes later scored in four additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cam Sanders (3-4) went five innings, allowing seven runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

The Cubs were blanked for the third time this season, while the Loons' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.