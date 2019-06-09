Former Red Sox star David Ortiz reportedly shot while in Dominican Republic

Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz pats first base coach Ruben Amaro Jr on the shoulder after hitting an RBI single to score Dustin Pedroia in the fourth inning during Wednesday’s first of a split doubleheader baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 18, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. jsleezer@kcstar.com

Multiple reports said former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot Sunday while in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz, who is from the Dominican Republic, retired from Major League Baseball after the 2016 season. Jose Monegro of the newspaper El Dia tweeted that Ortiz was shot during a burglary at an amusement center in Santo Domingo. He had been taken to a hospital and a suspect was arrested.

The news station CDN 37 initially reported Ortiz had been shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. However, a witness told the station that Ortiz had signing autographs when he was shot in the back and the bullet went through his stomach.

ESPN’s Marly Rivera also reported that Ortiz had been shot in the back and the bullet went through his body:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

I just spoke to @dSoldevila who is at the clinic where David Ortiz is currently being treated. Dionisio said me that the attending doctor told him that David was shot in the lower back and the bullet went through and through; he’s currently in surgery. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019

Boston Globe reporter Alex Spier tweeted this based on a report from a Dominican journalist:

So Ortiz was apparently responsive before going into surgery.

CDN37 tweeted that that one of the doctors said Ortiz was “out of danger.”