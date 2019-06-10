Madison Bumgarner roasted after telling Dodgers’ Max Muncy how to act after homer

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy, left, gestures while running up the first base line after hitting a solo home run off of San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner, right, during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, June 9, 2019. AP Photo

All the scoring in Sunday’s Giants-Dodgers game came in the first inning.

Los Angeles first baseman Max Muncy hit a solo homer off San Francisco starter Madison Bumgarner, and the Dodgers won 1-0 at Oracle Park.

Muncy hit the ball 426 feet and it landed in McCovey Cove beyond right field. It’s part of San Francisco Bay. Muncy didn’t sprint out of the box as he admired the home run.

That rankled Bumgarner as you can see in this video:

Bumgarner vs. The Dodgers tends to get a little heated: pic.twitter.com/WSMPwWEEkX — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 9, 2019

After the game, Muncy was asked about the exchange and he said Bumgarner told him: “Don’t watch the ball, you run.”

Muncy’s response was straight fire: “If you don’t want me to watch the ball, you can go get it out of the ocean.”

the laugh at the end is all of us laughing at you, Madison Bumgarner (who once, by the way, dated a woman named Madison Bumgarner) pic.twitter.com/8Pf4NaGP8C — Parakeet A. Cortes (@Ryan_Cortes) June 9, 2019

End of conversation.