Saints defensive end throws shade at Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the NFL MVP After a terrific season throwing 50 touchdowns and getting the Chiefs to the AFC Championship , Patrick Mahomes is the NFL's MVP. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After a terrific season throwing 50 touchdowns and getting the Chiefs to the AFC Championship , Patrick Mahomes is the NFL's MVP.

The “Good Morning Football” crew on the NFL Network is having a “best quarterback tournament,” and fans will be able to cast their votes.

On Monday, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the show and was asked for his opinion on the best quarterback in the league. Unsurprisingly, he said teammate Drew Brees.

“Isn’t that obvious,” Jordan asked. “Year in and year out (he’s the best), he doesn’t get the MVP year in an year out, but eventually he’s due. Who’s thrown more 5,000-yard seasons than Drew Brees?”

“No, it’s not obvious, because one, Tom Brady won a Super Bowl and two, wait a minute, Pat Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns,” Nate Burleson responded. “So don’t come on my breakfast table talking about things are obvious when they’re really not.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jordan then diminished what Mahomes and Brady did this past season.

“We’re going to talk about how Pat Mahomes took an already playoff caliber team to another playoffs. Good job,” Jordan said. “We’re going to talk about Tom Brady, who’s been winning Super Bowls. I’d like to see Tom without Bill Belichick. I don’t know. Show me something.”

Here is the clip: