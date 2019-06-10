Rodriguez leads Montgomery to 9-4 win over Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- David Rodriguez had two hits and two RBI as the Montgomery Biscuits beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 9-4 on Monday.

Montgomery got on the board first in the third inning when Brett Sullivan hit an RBI double and Tristan Gray hit a two-run home run.

The Biscuits later added two runs in the fourth, sixth, and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Montgomery right-hander Paul Campbell (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Robert Dugger (6-6) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up five runs and five hits over five innings.

For the Jumbo Shrimp, Joe Dunand homered and doubled, driving in three runs.

Montgomery improved to 6-3 against Jacksonville this season.