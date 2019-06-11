Mateo, Martini and Bolt lead Las Vegas in win

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Jorge Mateo had four hits, while Nick Martini and Skye Bolt recorded three apiece as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the San Antonio Missions 17-7 on Monday.

Las Vegas had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring eight runs in the first inning and four in the third.

In the first, the team hit three home runs, while Martini hit an RBI double and Mark Payton hit an RBI single in the third.

Bolt homered and doubled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win. Martini was a triple short of the cycle, driving in four runs and scoring three.

Jake Hager homered, tripled and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three for the Missions.