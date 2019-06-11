Warriors GM fights back tears while announcing Kevin Durant’s injury

Kevin Durant leaves arena on crutches after injury in Game 5 Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant left the Scotiabank Arena on crutches after he sustained a possible right Achilles injury during the Warriors 106-105 defeat of the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant left the Scotiabank Arena on crutches after he sustained a possible right Achilles injury during the Warriors 106-105 defeat of the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The diagnosis on Golden State star Kevin Durant: an Achilles injury.

Durant, who was injured during the Western Conference semifinals, returned Monday for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but again went down hurt. Durant limped off the court and was seen leaving the arena on crutches.

After the game, which the Warriors won 106-105 at Toronto, Golden State general manager Bob Myers delivered an update on Durant. Myers was visibly upset and fighting back tears while talking about Durant.

“Kevin had a ... it’s an Achilles injury. I don’t know the extent of it. He’ll have an MRI tomorrow,” Myers said.

He later added: “I don’t believe there’s anybody to blame, but I understand this world and if you have to, you can blame me. I run our basketball operations department. Um, let me tell you something about Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant loves to play basketball and the people that questioned whether he wanted to get back to this team were wrong.

“I’m not here to ... he’s one of the most misunderstood people. He’s a good teammate. He’s a good person. It’s not fair.”

