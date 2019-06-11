‘Desi’s got strength.’ Rockies player hit the longest home run of 2019 on Monday

Colorado Rockies pinch-hitter Ian Desmond follows the flight of his solo home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Mike Montgomery in the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, June 10, 2019, in Denver. AP Photo

Ian Desmond wasn’t in the Rockies starting lineup on Monday night for their game against the Cubs.

So, Desmond may have thought he was getting a night off. Instead he ended up hitting the longest home run of the 2019 season.

Desmond pinch hit in the seventh inning with the score tied at 4-4. Cubs left-hander Mike Montgomery threw a breaking pitch that was clocked at 80 mph. The ball came off Desmond’s bat at 110.8 mph and cleared the stands, landing on the concourse at Coors Field, traveling an estimated 486 feet.

That makes it the longest home run hit in 2019.

“That ball was crushed. It was a hanging breaking ball,” Rockies manager Bud Black told MLB.com. “Desi put a good swing on it. Desi’s got strength.”

Here is the homer:

Ian Desmond's 486 ft homer is the longest by any player this season. pic.twitter.com/WPmFEZ4lb8 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 11, 2019

Desmond took his place atop the list of the longest home runs hit this year: