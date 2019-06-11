Sports
‘This is not a gimmick ability.’ Patrick Mahomes to have ‘bazooka’ option in Madden
Madden 20 Superstar Journey: The face of the franchise ft. Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs fans haven’t seen quarterback Patrick Mahomes throw a pass 80 yards in the air* in a game, but the video game version of Mahomes will have that option.
*That, of course, could change
The makers of Madden 20, which will feature Mahomes on the cover, have added a “bazooka” option that will allow him to throw 80 yards in the air. To get there, he’ll have to be “in the zone,” meaning he’ll have to complete four passes of 30 yards or more.
“Bazooka is exclusive to Patrick Mahomes,” former NFL lineman and EA Sports Madden NFL designer Clint Oldenburg said a YouTube video. “He’s got the big arm. He’s on record for throwing an 83 yard pass. We may be selling him a little bit short. This is not a gimmick ability. These things are inspired by their real-life skills that make them special.”
Mahomes also will have escape ability and perfect passing accuracy while on the run. There is also a no-look pass ability. Twitter user BBQ Sports shared this video:
And here is Oldenburg talking about the Mahomes features in the game:
