Oliva’s single leads Altoona to 5-4 win over Portland

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Jared Oliva hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Altoona Curve a 5-4 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday.

Arden Pabst scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to third following singles by Brett Pope and Oliva.

The single by Pope scored Bligh Madris to tie the game 4-4.

Joel Cesar (1-1) got the win in relief while Portland starter Denyi Reyes (1-8) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Brett Netzer singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Sea Dogs.