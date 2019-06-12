Former coach shares great off-the-field story about Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr.

Colleyville Heritage shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. The Panthers defeat Corsicana 2-1 in the 5A state semifinals at Dell Diamond, Thursday June 6, 2019. Special to the Star-Telegram

J.J. Cooper of Baseball America called Bobby Witt Jr. the “franchise piece” of the Royals’ rebuild, while MLB.com’s Jim Callis said Witt has a “chance for plus tools across the board.”

There is no question about Witt’s baseball skills. And if Royals fans wondered about his character, a story from a former baseball coach in Texas should make them smile.

Witt’s high school baseball team, Colleyville Heritage, won a state championship Saturday in Round Rock, Texas. The team finished the season ranked seventh in the MaxPreps Top 50 national rankings.

But it’s something Witt did after Colleyville won its semifinal game Friday that caught the eye of Barry Russell, the former Midland High School baseball coach and president of the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Russell shared this great story on Twitter, four days after Witt was the second overall pick by the Royals in the Major League Baseball draft:

“Class- Bobby Witt jr, the #2 pick of the MLB Draft on Tuesday, after his state semifinal win on Friday, hugged his teammates & coaches, was the last out of the dugout, PICKED UP THE TRASH & threw it away. Then went out & signed autographs for whomever wanted them. Well done”

This is likely part of the reason why Royals general manager Dayton Moore said this after the team drafted Witt: “It’s an amazing family. We’ve been following him and knowing him, really, since he was 14 years old. It’s been a joy to scout him. It’s been an absolute honor and privilege to follow him and his career. It’s a great celebration in this organization today because we were able to select him.”