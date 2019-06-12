Diaz hits walk-off homer in 10th, Bowie beats New Hampshire 4-2

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Yusniel Diaz hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Bowie Baysox beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-2 on Wednesday.

Ademar Rifaela hit an RBI triple, scoring Diaz in the first inning to give the Baysox a 1-0 lead. The Fisher Cats came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Kevin Smith hit a two-run double.

Bowie tied the game 2-2 in the fourth when Brett Cumberland hit an RBI double, scoring Carlos Perez.

Diaz homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.

Zach Muckenhirn (2-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Bryan Baker (2-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Bowie improved to 4-1 against New Hampshire this season.