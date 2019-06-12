O’Neill, Ravelo lead Memphis to 11-5 win over Salt Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Tyler O'Neill hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, and Rangel Ravelo hit a two-run home run and had four hits as the Memphis Redbirds defeated the Salt Lake Bees 11-5 on Wednesday.

The single by O'Neill started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Redbirds a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Randy Arozarena hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Lane Thomas.

Chasen Shreve (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jose Rodriguez (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Ty Kelly reached base five times for the Bees.