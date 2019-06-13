Sports
Royals fans blast ESPN as ‘technical difficulties’ keep early part of Omaha game off network
Consider this a twist on an old philosophical question: If the Royals play in the first Major League Baseball game in Nebraska and no one sees it, did it actually happen?
Like the tree in the forest would make a sound, the answer is yes. But fans in Kansas City missed out on most of the first hour of the game because of technical issues on ESPN.
Apparently there was a problem with the power, ESPN’s Karl Ravech tweeted.
That means no one outside of those at the game in Omaha saw the Royals rookie Nicky Lopez hit a home run.
People were not happy with ESPN and let the network know about it on social media.
That included Royals head groundskeeper Trevor Vance:
Fox Sport Kansas City’s Joel Goldberg noted that fans missed Matthew Boyd’s balk that allowed Royals catcher Martin Maldonado to score, and a fan wasn’t pleased:
Other Royals fans sounded off as well. Here is a sample of what was said:
