Perry, Shin tied for lead in rain-delayed Meijer LPGA

Minjee Lee, of Austrlia, tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament at Blythefield Country Club on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Belmont, Mich. Alyssa Keown

Katherine Perry and Jenny Shin shared the lead at 6-under 66 when first-round play in the rain-delayed Meijer LPGA Classic was suspended because of darkness Thursday night.

Playing in the second group of the day off the first tee, Perry had eight birdies and two bogeys at Blythefield Country Club in the round that started seven hours late because of heavy rain. Shin finished on the front nine, making three straight birdies on Nos. 6-8.

Mariajo Uribe of Colombia had a hole-in-one on the 15th — her sixth hole — in a 67. She birdied the final two holes.

Brooke Henderson, the Canadian star who won the 2017 event, also aced the 15th shortly before play was suspended. She was 4 under through six holes.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Lizette Salas, Nasa Hataoka, Sarah Burnham and Mina Harigae shot 68.