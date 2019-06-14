Sports
Here are newspaper covers after Raptors won NBA Finals
Raptors fans throng Celebration Square after Game 4 win
Have you ever wondered what the nickname of the Toronto Raptors might be if Michael Crichton had never written “Jurassic Park”?
OK, maybe it’s just me.
Toronto is the Raptors and, unsurprisingly, some newspapers played off the dinosaur nickname with their headlines Friday, one day after Toronto beat Golden State 114-110 and won the NBA Finals.
Twitter user Sports Front Pages shared a bunch of the Canadian papers headlines.
This is from the Toronto Sun:
Here are two from the Toronto Star:
John Crutchmer shared this from his newspaper, the New York Times:
This was the cover from the San Francisco Chronicle:
