‘Y’all weak.’ Mic’d-up Whit Merrifield joked with fans at Royals’ game in Omaha

Aside from some technical problems on ESPN’s end, the Royals’ trip to Omaha for Thursday’s game against the Tigers was a success.

The Royals won 7-3 and a couple players with ties to the city had big games.

Second baseman Nicky Lopez, who played at Creighton, had two hits, including a home run. Right fielder Whit Merrifield, who was a star for South Carolina at the College World Series, had two doubles and two RBIs.





Merrifield apparently has fond memories of Omaha, including the fans. He was wearing a microphone and had a fun interaction with people sitting in the outfield seats.

“Where’s the beach balls and the streakers? ... I thought it’s supposed to be rowdy,” Merrifield said. “Omaha outfield is supposed to be rowdy. Y’all weak.”

It was a fun exchange: