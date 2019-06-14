VerHagen, Mahtook lead Toledo to 7-2 win over Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Mikie Mahtook homered and had two hits, and Drew VerHagen struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Toledo Mud Hens beat the Norfolk Tides 7-2 on Friday.

VerHagen (2-2) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing one run and six hits.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Toledo went out in front when Kody Eaves hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Jake Rogers.

The Tides cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Ryan Mountcastle hit an RBI double, scoring Jace Peterson.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Matt Wotherspoon (2-1) went three innings, allowing three runs and two hits in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked two.