Adams, Dubin lead Fayetteville over Potomac

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Jake Adams hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, and Shawn Dubin pitched five scoreless innings as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers beat the Potomac Nationals 6-4 on Friday.

The grand slam by Adams scored Miguelangel Sierra, Michael Papierski, and Colton Shaver to give the Woodpeckers a 5-4 lead.

After Fayetteville crossed the plate for one run in the first inning, Potomac took a 4-1 lead behind a two-run single by Osvaldo Abreu in the fourth inning.

Dubin (2-3) allowed one hit while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Carson Teel (2-1) went five innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Gage Canning tripled and doubled for the Nationals.

Despite the loss, Potomac is 4-2 against Fayetteville this season.