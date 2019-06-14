Robertson leads Delmarva over Hickory 9-2

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Will Robertson had three hits and two RBI as the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the Hickory Crawdads 9-2 on Friday. The Shorebirds snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Delmarva batted around in the second inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a two-run single by Cadyn Grenier.

The Shorebirds later scored three runs in the fourth to put the game out of reach.

Delmarva right-hander Hector Guance (4-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on two hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Grant Wolfram (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing six runs and eight hits over 1 2/3 innings.