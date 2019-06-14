Walker hits for cycle, sparks Winston-Salem’s 6-2 win over Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Steele Walker hit for the cycle, as the Winston-Salem Dash topped the Carolina Mudcats 6-2 on Friday.

Walker homered in the fourth, tripled in the sixth, doubled in the eighth and singled in the ninth.

Winston-Salem took a 2-1 lead in the fourth after Walker hit a two-run home run.

The Mudcats tied the game in the fifth inning when Eddie Silva scored on a forceout.

The Dash took the lead for good in the sixth when Mitch Roman hit an RBI single, driving in Tyler Frost.

Winston-Salem southpaw John Parke (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Nelson Hernandez (6-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing four runs and six hits over six innings.

With the win, Winston-Salem improved to 4-2 against Carolina this season.