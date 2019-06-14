Javier’s single leads Cedar Rapids to 3-1 win over Clinton

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Wander Javier hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 3-1 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Friday.

The single by Javier, part of a two-run inning, gave the Kernels a 1-0 lead before Chris Williams hit an RBI double later in the inning.

After Cedar Rapids added a run in the fourth when Jared Akins scored on a groundout, the LumberKings cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jerar Encarnacion hit a solo home run.

Cedar Rapids right-hander Josh Winder (5-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter George Soriano (0-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and six hits over eight innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the LumberKings, Encarnacion homered and singled.

With the win, Cedar Rapids improved to 6-2 against Clinton this season.