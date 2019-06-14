White, Barrera and Perez lead Midland in win

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Mikey White had four hits, while Luis Barrera and Brallan Perez recorded three apiece as the Midland RockHounds defeated the Arkansas Travelers 7-0 on Friday.

White doubled and singled three times, also stealing a base. Barrera tripled and singled twice, also stealing a base.

Midland scored five runs in the first, including a two-run double by Greg Deichmann. The RockHounds scored again in the eighth inning, when Kevin Merrell scored on an error and Tyler Ramirez hit an RBI single.

Midland starter Matt Milburn (4-4) picked up the win after scattering seven hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Ricardo Sanchez (5-5) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Nick Zammarelli singled three times for the Travelers. Arkansas was held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Midland staff recorded its fourth shutout of the year.