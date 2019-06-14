Guzman’s sacrifice fly leads Lakewood over Asheville in 11 innings

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Jonathan Guzman hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Lakewood BlueClaws to a 7-5 win over the Asheville Tourists on Friday.

Jake Holmes scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Later in the inning, Lakewood added an insurance run when Guzman scored on a single by Rafael Marchan.

The BlueClaws scored one run in the 10th before Asheville answered in the bottom of the inning when Coco Montes hit an RBI double, driving in Niko Decolati to tie the game 5-5.

Ismael Cabrera (3-0) got the win in relief while Miguel Ausua (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Lakewood took advantage of some erratic Asheville pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.