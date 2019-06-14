Thomas leads Tulsa over Amarillo 4-1

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Cody Thomas homered and had two hits as the Tulsa Drillers beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 4-1 on Friday.

Amarillo started the scoring in the first inning when Edward Olivares hit a solo home run.

After tying the game in the third, the Drillers took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Thomas hit a solo home run.

The Drillers later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Thomas scored on a wild pitch before he hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Tulsa right-hander Justin De Fratus (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Kyle Lloyd (2-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Owen Miller singled three times for the Sod Poodles.