Allen leads Stockton to 3-1 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Nick Allen had three hits and scored two runs as the Stockton Ports beat the Modesto Nuts 3-1 on Friday.

Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, Modesto cut into the lead when Ariel Sandoval hit a solo home run.

The Ports added to their lead in the seventh inning when Jameson Hannah hit an RBI double, driving in Allen.

Both Stockton starter Mitchell Jordan and Modesto starter Austin Hutchison delivered strong pitching performances. Jordan (5-4) went six innings, allowing one run and two hits to pick up the win. He also struck out five and walked one. Hutchison (2-8) went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits to take the hard-luck loss in the California League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

For the Nuts, Sandoval homered and singled.