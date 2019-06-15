McCarthy’s homer leads Visalia to 10-5 win over San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Jake McCarthy hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 10-5 win over the San Jose Giants on Friday.

The home run by McCarthy capped a four-run inning and gave the Rawhide an 8-4 lead after Mark Karaviotis hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Jayson McKinley (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Aaron Phillips (4-5) took the loss in the California League game.

With the win, Visalia improved to 11-3 against San Jose this season.