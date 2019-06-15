Netherlands advances at Women’s World Cup with 3-1 win

Netherlands' Shanice Van De Sanden, left, and Netherlands' Sherida Spitse, right, celebrate after the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the Netherlands and Cameroon at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France, Saturday, June 15, 2019. The Netherlands defeated Cameroon by 3-1. AP Photo

Vivianne Miedema scored a goal in each half Saturday to advance the Netherlands into the second round of the Women's World Cup for the second straight tournament with a 3-1 win over Cameroon on Saturday at Valenciennes, France.

Miedema put the Dutch in the lead in the 41st minute of the Group E match at Stade du Hainaut and then finished it off in the 85th.

Dominique Bloodworth also scored for the Netherlands in the 48th minute, while Gabrielle Onguéné got Cameroon's goal in the 43rd.

Cameroon is in last place in the group, with no points and a minus-3 goal difference, and it is all but eliminated. Cameroon plays New Zealand on Thursday, and the Netherlands meets Canada in a match that kicks off at the same time.