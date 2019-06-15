DSL Phillies Red beats DSL Twins 2-1

, (AP) -- Oscar Gonzalez touched home with the decisive run in the sixth inning, as the DSL Phillies Red beat the DSL Twins 2-1 on Saturday.

Gonzalez scored on the play after he reached base on an error, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The single by Valdez scored Gonzalez to give the DSL Phillies Red a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the second, DSL Twins grabbed the lead on a forceout that scored Anferny Olivo. DSL Phillies Red answered in the third inning when Wilbert Garcia scored on an error.

Luis Candelo (2-1) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Develson Aria (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.