Jones’ homer leads Burlington to 7-1 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Justin Jones hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Burlington Bees to a 7-1 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Saturday.

The home run by Jones scored Spencer Griffin and Keinner Pina to give the Bees a 3-0 lead.

The Bees later added a run in the fifth and three in the eighth. In the fifth, Pina hit a solo home run, while Kevin Maitan and D.C. Arendas hit RBI doubles in the eighth.

Burlington starter Hector Yan (2-2) picked up the win after not allowing a hit or run over five innings. Opposing starter Michael Brettell (2-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after he allowed four runs on just four hits over six innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Burlington improved to 4-1 against Peoria this season.