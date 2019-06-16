Miller leads Lansing to 2-1 win over Bowling Green

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Troy Miller allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Lansing Lugnuts over the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a 2-1 win on Sunday.

Miller allowed one run while striking out five and walking two.

Down 1-0 in the fifth, Bowling Green tied the game when Ford Proctor hit an RBI single, scoring Osmy Gregorio.

The Lugnuts went out in front in the sixth inning when Jake Brodt hit an RBI single, scoring Griffin Conine.

Marcus Reyes (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Nicholas Padilla (4-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.