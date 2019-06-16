Sports
Royals’ Martin Maldonado wore a tie on his catching gear during Father’s Day game
Martin Maldonado stepping into everyday catcher’s job with Royals
Rule 3.03(c) of the Major League Baseball rulebook states: “No player whose uniform does not conform to that of his teammates shall be permitted to participate in a game.”
So technically, Royals catcher Martin Maldonado shouldn’t have been allowed to wear a tie* during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
*Yeah, a tie ... a clip-on, no less
But, c’mon, this was a cool way to commemorate Father’s Day. And, it’s probably never been done in the history of baseball.
The color of the tie matched Maldonado’s chest protector and this wasn’t just a one-inning thing. Maldonado wore the tie through the game.
Fox Sports Kansas City had this video:
Maldonado wrote the names of a bunch of people on the tie. Here is a closer look at it from Twitter user Addison Walton:
Comments