Dalbec’s double leads Portland to 6-3 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 6-3 win over the Akron RubberDucks in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday. With the victory, the Sea Dogs swept the three-game series.

The double by Dalbec came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Joey Curletta hit an RBI single, bringing home Dalbec.

The Sea Dogs added to their lead in the fifth when Curletta hit a two-run double.

Portland right-hander Denyi Reyes (2-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jake Paulson (5-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and five hits over three innings.

The Sea Dogs swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-0.