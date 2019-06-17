High school softball team clinches state title by turning triple play to end game

A triple play is a rarity in baseball or softball. Seeing one turned that clinched a state championship may never have been done before Saturday.

But the Unionville-Sebewaing High School softball team got three outs and a state title after one swing of the bat.

Unionville-Sebewaing led Kalamazoo Christian 3-1 with no outs in the final inning of the Division 4 Michigan state softball tournament, according to MLive.com.

Kalamazoo Christian had two runners on when Sammy Gano hit a line drive that ricocheted off the pitcher to shortstop Rylee Zimmer, who caught the ball, stepped on second and threw to first to complete the triple play, per MLive.com.

Zimmer’s teammates rushed the field to celebrate the title and the unlikely play.

Twitter user Jonathan Deustch shared this video:

Here's the better quality version of Unionville-Sebewaing's (@USAPatriots1 @usapatriotsss) state championship clinching TRIPLE PLAY. pic.twitter.com/1DuzUFwgUr — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) June 16, 2019

Twitter user Patrick Nothaft shared this video: