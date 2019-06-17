Sports
ESPN’s Molly Qerim makes human resources joke after LaVar Ball’s comment
Big Baller Brand mogul LaVar Ball was a guest Monday on ESPN’s “First Take,” ostensibly to talk about the Lakers trading his son Lonzo Ball to New Orleans as part of the Anthony Davis trade.
Ball had some hot takes* about the deal over the weekend, but his visit to ESPN was overshadowed by what he said to Molly Qerim.
*No surprise, right?
Qerim asked if she could change gears in the conversation and Ball responded: “You can switch gears with me anytime.”
After a pause, Qerim responded: “Let’s stay focused here” as Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman kept quiet.
Qerim later quipped that she would be calling human resources:
Former ESPN broadcaster Jemele Hill tweeted about Ball:
Other viewers were not happy with him either:
