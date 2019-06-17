Sports
At Raptors’ celebration, Fred VanVleet admonishes fans: ‘You better enjoy this ...’
Fred VanVleet’s hometown goes wild at watch party after Raptors win NBA Finals
Fred VanVleet spoke for athletes everywhere Monday with his message at the Raptors’ NBA championship celebration.
VanVleet, the former Wichita State star, noted that fans had unloaded on the Raptors when they were swept by the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2017 and 2018.
This season ended with Monday’s parade that was way behind schedule because of the throng of fans. (There was also a report of gunfire during the celebration at Nathan Phillips Square and two people reportedly had non-life threatening injuries).
VanVleet’s message when on stage was for fair-weather fans who apparently didn’t stick with the team the previous two seasons.
“You guys kill us when we lose,” VanVleet said. “You killed us when we got swept two years in a row. So you better celebrate this (stuff) for the rest of the summer.”
This is the speech and take note before playing the video that VanVleet curses.
A couple of other VanVleet highlights include his view of the parade and a hug he got from Drake:
And, finally, Spurs fans believe VanVelt took a shot at San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich. This link includes a couple of F-bombs, so be warned.
Comments