Wilson, Meyer spur St. Lucie to 6-1 win over Lakeland

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Meyer doubled and singled, and Kyle Wilson allowed just four hits over six innings as the St. Lucie Mets beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 6-1 on Monday.

Wilson (4-7) allowed one run while striking out four and walking one to get the win.

Down 1-0, the Mets took the lead for good with five runs in the fifth inning. Edgardo Fermin hit a two-run double en route to the four-run lead.

Jason Foley (2-3) didn't record an out and allowed four runs in the Florida State League game.