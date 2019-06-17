Bailey leads Corpus Christi to 7-1 win over Arkansas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Brandon Bailey hurled five scoreless innings, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks over the Arkansas Travelers in a 7-1 win on Monday.

Bailey (1-2) allowed two hits while striking out eight and walking one to pick up the win.

Arkansas cut the deficit to 3-1 in the sixth after Nick Zammarelli hit an RBI single, bringing home Jake Fraley.

Corpus Christi answered in the bottom of the inning when Ronnie Dawson scored on a groundout and Osvaldo Duarte scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nabil Crismatt (2-5) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out nine and walked one.

For the Travelers, Donnie Walton singled three times.