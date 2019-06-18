Padres host the Brewers after Lucchesi’s strong outing

Milwaukee Brewers (40-32, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (36-37, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (8-1, 3.87 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Padres: Logan Allen (0-0, 0.00 ERA, PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (8-1, 3.87 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Padres: Logan Allen (0-0, 0.00 ERA, BOTTOM LINE: San Diego heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Joey Lucchesi. Lucchesi went seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with five strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Padres are 19-20 in home games. The San Diego offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Eric Hosmer leads the team with a mark of .286.

The Brewers are 18-19 in road games. Milwaukee has hit 125 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 26 homers. The Padres won the last meeting 2-0. Joey Lucchesi recorded his sixth victory and Manny Machado went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Jhoulys Chacin registered his eighth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hosmer leads the Padres with 79 hits and has 48 RBIs. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 16-for-40 with three doubles, three triples, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 42 extra base hits and is batting .342. Mike Moustakas is 15-for-40 with a double, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .278 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franmil Reyes: day-to-day (neck stiffness), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (elbow).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm).