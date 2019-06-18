Teheran scheduled to start as Atlanta hosts New York

New York Mets (34-38, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (43-30, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-6, 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Braves: Julio Teheran (5-4, 2.92 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE:

The Braves are 13-9 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .338 is fourth in the league. Freddie Freeman leads the club with an OBP of .398.

The Mets are 18-14 against the rest of their division. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .392. The Braves won the last meeting 12-3. Mike Soroka recorded his eighth victory and Ozzie Albies went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Atlanta. Zack Wheeler registered his fifth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .592. Albies is 16-for-40 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

McNeil leads the Mets with 70 hits and has 20 RBIs. Pete Alonso is 9-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .316 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Mets: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Sean Newcomb: day-to-day (head), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: day-to-day (foot), Noah Syndergaard: 10-day IL (hamstring strain), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).