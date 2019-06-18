Instagram post shows Tyreek Hill working out with Chiefs teammate Gehrig Dieter

Johnson County DA will not charge Tyreek Hill in battery, abuse investigation Weeks after authorities confirmed they were investigating two reports involving a child at the home of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Johnson County District Attorney said Hill wouldn’t be charged. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Weeks after authorities confirmed they were investigating two reports involving a child at the home of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Johnson County District Attorney said Hill wouldn’t be charged.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains suspended by the Chiefs, but he continues to be doing his best to stay in football shape.

Hill was not at last week’s minicamp in the wake of allegations of child abuse that surfaced in March. There was news that Overland Park police had two reports from Hill’s Johnson County home, one for battery and the other for child abuse and neglect. The police reports involved a juvenile.

A month later, an audio recording between Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, was released by KCTV-5 and Hill could be heard saying Espinal should be terrified of him. Shortly thereafter, the Chiefs suspended Hill.

Last month, Hill’s lawyer wrote a letter to the NFL in which he denied any allegations of child abuse.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

While a criminal investigation is no longer active, Hill and Espinal have an ongoing case with the Kansas Department for Children and Families, The Star reported earlier this month.

On Monday, former Sporting Kansas City academy player Max Rugova shared an Instagram photo of Hill with Chiefs receiver Gehrig Dieter and Rugova. The message: “We workin ... off-season training wit the bros .!!

If the image doesn’t show in the post below, click here to view it.

In April, Hill posted a video to his YouTube page that showed him going through a workout routine in preparation for the 2019 season.