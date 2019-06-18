Sports
Flyers acquire Braun from Sharks for draft picks
The Philadelphia Flyers continued to shore up their defense by acquiring veteran Justin Braun from the San Jose Sharks for two draft picks.
Philadelphia on Tuesday sent a 2019 second-round pick and 2019 third-round pick to San Jose for Braun. The Sharks were looking to clear salary-cap space after re-signing defenseman Erik Karlsson for $92 million over eight years.
Braun, 32, counts $3.8 million against the salary cap this season in the last year of his contract. He joins a remade Flyers blue line that includes fellow right-handed-shooting defenseman Matt Niskanen, who was acquired from Washington in a trade last week.
Braun is a defense-minded player who kills penalties. He had two goals and 14 assists and averaged 20:18 in 78 games last season with the Sharks.
Comments