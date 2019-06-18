Gary Woodland had sweet reunion with Special Olympics golfer on ‘Today’ show

Gary Woodland claims first major championship at U.S. Open Gary Woodland won his first major at the U.S. Open on Sunday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gary Woodland won his first major at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

One of the first people Gary Woodland called Sunday after winning the U.S. Open was his friend Amy Bockerstette.

Woodland first met Bockerstette in January at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and the two hit it off immediately, playing the course together before the tournament started. Bockerstette, who has Down syndrome, hit a clutch shot out of a sand trap and sank a putt.

On Tuesday, Woodland surprised Bockerstette when they both visited the “Today” show. Woodland, the former KU golfer who was born in Topeka, said he drew inspiration for his major victory from Bockerstette, who plays golf in the Special Olympics.

It was a fun exchange and Woodland said at one point: “We had a special day in Phoenix. It’s blossomed from there. The world needs a lot more of Amy in it. Her attitude, her energy. It was contagious. I thought a lot about you on Sunday, but I think a lot about you everyday, so thank you.”

You can see a longer clip here, but the “Today” show shared this on Twitter:

U.S. Open champ @GaryWoodland stopped by to surprise Amy Bockerstette, one of his biggest fans who cheered him on during his big win.



“The world needs a lot more of Amy in it. Her attitude, her energy – it was contagious. I thought a lot about you on Sunday." pic.twitter.com/WXTr6c1Sim — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 18, 2019

Here is the call Woodland made to Bockerstette on Sunday: