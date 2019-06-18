O.J. Simpson isn’t sold on taking Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in fantasy football

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes in 2018 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.

In case you missed it, former Buffalo Bills running back/actor/ex-con O.J. Simpson joined Twitter last week and already has more than 700,000 followers.

With his first tweet, Simpson posted a video and said he had a “little gettin’ even” to do. Simpson also will talk a little fantasy football.

On Tuesday, he tweeted about the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill. It seems Simpson isn’t sure Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, would be his top pick in fantasy football because Hill remains suspended by the Chiefs.

Simpson is leaning toward Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield or Rams running back Todd Gurley.

Simpson wrote: “Taking an early look at fantasy football. @PatrickMahomes was my clear #1 but with @cheetah status still up in the air I am debating @bakermayfield or @TG3II. What do you think? Am I missing someone?”

One can’t help but wonder how closely Simpson reads his mentions, but they’re ugly.

The responses to the tweet included a whole lot of overt and veiled references to the murders of Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

It was 25 years ago Monday that police chased Simpson in his white Bronco as the captivated nation watched.