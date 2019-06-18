Meyer scores winning run in 10th, St. Lucie beats Lakeland 4-3 in walk-off finish

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Meyer scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning, as the St. Lucie Mets defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers 4-3 on Tuesday.

Meyer scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and stole third.

The Mets tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth when Mitch Ghelfi hit a two-run home run.

Reliever Joe Cavallaro (2-2) went one scoreless inning, striking out two to pick up the win. Wladimir Pinto (3-3) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run while striking out four and walking one in the Florida State League game.

The Flying Tigers left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. Kody Clemens homered and singled twice for the Flying Tigers. Brady Policelli tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs.